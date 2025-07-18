Russian Agent Caught Plotting Bomb Attack On Odesa Military Enlistment Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SS reported this.

On July 17, acting on instructions from Russian occupiers, the woman intended to place a backpack with an improvised explosive device (IED) inside the administrative building during peak hours - at noon - when the facility would be most crowded.

The SSU operatives uncovered the plot in advance and arrested the suspect en route to the enlistment office with the armed IED in her possession.

The investigation identified the suspect as a 53-year-old resident of Volyn, who had been remotely recruited by Russian intelligence services.

Following her handler's instructions, the woman traveled to Odesa, where she conducted preliminary surveillance of the regional enlistment office. She then received coordinates for a cache containing the assembled explosive device.

Under the guise of inquiring about a supposedly missing nephew, she was to enter the military building to carry out the bombing.

During the arrest, authorities conducted a controlled detonation of the explosive device at a safe distance. The National Police explosives experts were present at the scene.

The SSU investigators are preparing to formally charge the woman under Part 3 of Article 15 and Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted terrorist act).

An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Russian agents caught planning devastating missile strike on Ukrainian port

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in Ternopil, a man and woman will face trial for planning bombings near a military enlistment center following the directions from Russian intelligence services.

Photo: SSU