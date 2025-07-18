Century Next Financial Corporation Reports Strong 2Nd Quarter 2025 Results
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|Select Operating Ratios
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Average Yield on Interest-Earning Assets
|5.99
|%
|6.16
|%
|5.96
|%
|6.14
|%
|Average Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|3.12
|%
|3.41
|%
|3.11
|%
|3.39
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|4.40
|%
|4.16
|%
|4.33
|%
|4.12
|%
The yield on earning assets declined slightly and cost of interest-bearing liabilities improved modestly in both the three- and six-month periods ended June, 30, 2025. The net interest margin improved modestly in both the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same periods in 2024.
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, a provision for credit losses of $223,000 was expensed compared to $150,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, a provision for credit losses of $298,000 compared to $150,000 was expensed for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Total non-interest income was $916,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $914,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $2,000 or 0.2%. Total non-interest income was $1.69 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.73 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $39,000 or 2.3%.
Total non-interest expense increased by $416,000 or 8.2% to $5.47 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $5.05 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Total non-interest expense increased by $700,000 or 6.9% to $10.88 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $10.18 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increases in both the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, other operating, occupancy and equipment, and data processing expenses as compared to the same periods in 2024.
The Company's efficiency ratio, a measure of expense as a percent of total income, decreased to 51.35% for the year three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 55.90% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the efficiency ratio decreased to 53.06% compared to 58.35% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income for the comparative periods was the primary driver of this reduction of the efficiency ratio.
Other Financial Information
Nonperforming assets, including loans past due 90 days or more, nonaccrual loans, and other foreclosed assets, decreased from $3.98 million at December 31, 2024 to $3.38 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $593,000. Total non-performing assets were 0.37% and 0.46% of totals assets as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Allowance for credit losses under CECL was $6.6 million or 1.06% of total loans at June 30, 2025 compared to $6.54 million or 1.07% of total loans at December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $234,000, compared net recoveries of $39,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The ratio of net charge-off to average loans outstanding was 0.038% at June 30, 2025 compared to the ratio of net recoveries to average loans outstanding was -0.007% for the same period of 2024.
Company Information
Century Next Financial Corporation is the holding company for Century Next Bank (the“Bank”) which conducts business from its main office in Ruston, Louisiana. The Company was formed in 2010 and is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary and is an insured federally-chartered covered savings association subject to the regulatory oversight of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank was established in 1905 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. The Bank is a full-service bank with four locations in Louisiana including two banking offices in Ruston, one banking office in Monroe, one banking office in West Monroe, and three locations in Arkansas including two banking offices in Crossett and one banking office in Hamburg. The Bank emphasizes professional and personal banking service directed primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The Bank provides a full range of banking services including its primary business of real estate lending to residential and commercial customers.
Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,” and“intend” or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,” or“may.” We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements
| Century Next Financial Corporation and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|130,804
|$
|125,675
|Investment securities
|136,875
|100,623
|Loans, net
|617,973
|605,439
|Other assets
|37,973
|37,663
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|923,625
|$
|869,400
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits
|$
|816,636
|$
|770,710
|Long-term borrowings
|8,454
|8,454
|Other liabilities
|7,424
|7,174
|Total Liabilities
|832,514
|786,338
|Stockholders' equity
|91,111
|83,062
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|923,625
|$
|869,400
|Book Value per share
|$
|49.20
|$
|45.10
|Tangible Book Value per share
|$
|47.56
|$
|43.38
| Century Next Financial Corporation and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest Income
|$
|13,252
|$
|12,019
|$
|25,868
|$
|23,430
|Interest Expense
|3,522
|3,898
|7,049
|7,710
|Net Interest Income
|9,730
|8,121
|18,819
|15,720
|Provision for Credit Losses
|223
|150
|298
|150
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
|9,507
|7,971
|18,521
|15,570
|Noninterest Income
|916
|914
|1,686
|1,725
|Noninterest Expense
|5,467
|5,051
|10,880
|10,180
|Income Before Taxes
|4,956
|3,834
|9,327
|7,115
|Provision For Income Taxes
|1,019
|770
|1,939
|1,390
|NET INCOME
|$
|3,937
|$
|3,064
|$
|7,388
|$
|5,725
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Basic
|$
|2.16
|$
|1.70
|$
|4.05
|$
|3.18
|Diluted
|$
|2.14
|$
|1.70
|$
|4.02
|$
|3.18
|Key Ratios:
|Annualized Return on Average Assets
|1.63
|%
|1.44
|%
|Annualized Return on Average Equity
|17.02
|%
|15.42
|%
|Annualized Net Interest Margin
|4.33
|%
|4.12
|%
|Efficiency Ratio
|53.06
|%
|58.35
|%
Century Next Financial Corporation Contact Information:
William D. Hogan, President & Chief Executive Officer or
Mark A. Taylor, CPA CGMA, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(318) 255-3733
Company Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment