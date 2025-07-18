Aare Alert: Oil Leaks Into Swiss River
Oil barriers had to be erected between Wynau and Ruppoldingen near Olten, canton Solothurn, according to Bern cantonal police.
A barn was completely razed by the fire on Friday night. The fire also spread to a neighbouring house. Nobody was injured. Five people were able to leave the house on their own. According to the police, their house is no longer habitable.
Oil and extinguishing water entered the River Aare as a result of the extinguishing work. The public was asked to stay away from the Aare in the section concerned. Investigations into the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are underway, they added.
The operations of the Wynau, Langenthal, Aarau and Murgental fire services were still ongoing at midday on Friday.
