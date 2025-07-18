Avid Product Development Launches Instant Quoting Tool For 3D Printing With AMFG Software

Loveland, CO – Avid Product Development (Avid), a leader in scalable additive manufacturing and product design solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new Instant Quoting Tool. This innovative tool enables new and existing customers to streamline the process of obtaining 3D printing quotes , making it faster and more convenient than ever.

Transforming the Quoting and Order Process

The new Instant Quoting Tool is a significant leap forward in customer convenience, offering the following benefits:

– Instant Quotes: Customers can upload their 3D parts files to receive an immediate quote, saving valuable time in the design and production process.

– Customer Portal: Through this secure portal, customers can view past and current orders, track order statuses, and view different post-processing options.

– Parts Catalog: Customers can reorder previous items and track revisions with automatic pricing and quantity discounts.

– Flexible Options: Customers still have the option to work with Avid's sales team for more hands-on assistance, ensuring a personalized experience tailored to complex projects.

Avid's Instant Quoting Tool will be available directly on their website at 3d-printing-quote/ , providing seamless integration into the design-to-production workflow.

Empowering 3D Printing Users and Manufacturing Professionals

“Avid is super excited to offer a faster, more streamlined ordering system for our customers” said Connor Reddington for Avid Product Development.“Customers with routine, simple orders can get a quote within seconds, and immediately place their order. But our customers can still reach out to the team and get personalized help if they prefer. We're still here to help!”

With the launch of this new tool, powered by AMFG, Avid continues to position itself as a trusted partner for entrepreneurs, startups, and enterprises requiring high-quality engineering and additive manufacturing services .

About Avid Product Development

Founded in 2012, Avid Product Development specializes in product design, 3d prototyping , and additive manufacturing. With an ISO 9001:2015 certification, Avid ensures quality and consistency in every project, providing tailored solutions for industries such as aerospace, medical, consumer goods, and more. Avid is committed to helping businesses turn their ideas into reality with precision and innovation.

For more information about Avid's Instant Quoting Tool and its capabilities, visit .

