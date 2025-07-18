Hausmann Group Expands Milwaukee Presence With New Office
20700 Swenson Dr., Suite 375, Waukesha, WI 53186
marks an exciting milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional service.
The move reflects Hausmann Group's dedication to continuous improvement and innovation. The upgraded space is designed to foster greater collaboration among team members and enhance the overall client experience.
“Our new Milwaukee office represents more than just a change of address-it's an investment in our people, our clients, and our future,” said Barry Richter, President.“We're excited about the opportunities this space brings and look forward to welcoming clients and partners to our new location.”
As Hausmann Group strengthens its presence in the Milwaukee area, the company remains focused on building lasting relationships and delivering value-driven solutions to its clients.
About Hausmann Group
Hausmann Group is a leading insurance, employee benefits, and risk management firm serving businesses and individuals nationwide. With a legacy of integrity and a forward-thinking approach, Hausmann Group partners with clients to deliver customized strategies that protect assets and drive growth. Known for its deep industry knowledge, the agency is committed to building lasting relationships and guiding clients with clarity, confidence, and long-term value.
