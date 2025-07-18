Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Organises Workshop On D33 Industry Friendly Power Policy With The Participation Of 46 Private Sector Representatives

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Session held in collaboration with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism DET

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently held a virtual workshop on the D33 Industry Friendly Power Policy in partnership with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The session, which was organised by the chamber's Centre for Responsible Business, brought together 46 representatives from the private sector to explore the policy's objectives, eligibility criteria, and business benefits

The D33 Industry Friendly Power Policy is designed to support and accelerate sustainability ambitions and promote the transition to a green economy in the emirate, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). The policy enables manufacturers, data centres, and agri-tech entities to install solar energy systems for internal use, generating the power required to meet their demands and reduce energy costs. The initiative is designed to contribute to increasing the share of clean energy in Dubai's energy mix.

The workshop covered the technical requirements and eligibility criteria for benefiting from the policy, which aims to support the industrial sector by reducing the cost of doing business, achieving clean energy targets, and accelerating decarbonisation efforts to reach carbon neutrality in Dubai.

The session comes as part of a series of workshops organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with DEWA and DET to familiarise the private sector with the benefits and mechanisms of the D33 Industry Friendly Power Policy and its role in empowering companies to lead sustainability efforts in targeted sectors.

The Centre for Responsible Business plays a pivotal role in advancing responsible and sustainable practices in Dubai. It is committed to encouraging companies to adopt best-in-class Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards that enhance performance and competitiveness, while also strengthening their social and environmental contributions. The centre offers a range of platforms, tools, and knowledge resources to help businesses integrate governance, sustainability, and social responsibility throughout their corporate practices.