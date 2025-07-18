Network Encryption Market Size To Surpass USD 8.63 Billion By 2032, Owing To Rising Cybersecurity Threats And Cloud Technology Adoption SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2024, the Network Encryption Market in the U.S. alone was valued at USD 1.09 billion and is projected to reach a value of USD 1.81 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 10.76% in the interim period. Austin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network Encryption Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Network Encryption Market was valued at USD 4.51 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.63 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.” Rising Cloud Adoption and Cyber Threats Drive Surge in Network Encryption Demand Across Key Industries The network encryption market continues on an upward growth trajectory. Several factors are responsible for this growth include increasing transformation of data toward cloud-based IT infrastructure, increase in data breach cases, and high demand for secured communication channels in verticals, such as BFSI, healthcare, and media, government and other verticals to sustain in the competitive world02:20 27 September 2023 The rise of remote work, dependence on digital communication, and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices has led to increased exposure of enterprise networks to vulnerability that is fueling the need for network encryption solutions. Get a Sample Report of Network Encryption Market @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Key Segment Analysis

By components,

The market is segmented into hardware and software, with hardware accounting for the highest share of 63.56% as the demand for high-performance encryption devices providing security to critical infrastructure is on the rise. Major players like Cisco and Thales are building next-gen encryption modules that help secure enterprise data traffic. By component, the solutions and services segment are the highest growing segment with a CAGR of 8.94% owing to increasing adoption of encryption-as-a-service and software-based solutions that offer scalability and flexibility. More vendors are positioning cloud-native and hybrid encryption platforms (IBM and Microsoft, for example) as firms look for data protection, to be flexible and integrated with existing services.

By deployment

Cloud-based encryption holds the largest market share at 62.12%, as companies embrace cloud storage and SaaS environments. This shift is encouraged by offerings from AWS and Azure, which provide secure, compliant infrastructure. On-premises encryption continues to grow rapidly at 9.8% CAGR, especially in sectors where data sovereignty and full control over network infrastructure are essential.

By organization size

Large enterprises lead the market with 60% share, attributed to their complex IT ecosystems and higher investment capacities in robust encryption systems. Companies like Fortinet cater to these needs with scalable, enterprise-grade solutions. However, SMEs are projected to grow fastest at 8.83% CAGR, driven by affordable, cloud-based encryption options and rising cybersecurity awareness.

By industry

The BFSI end-user segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.31%. On the other hand, media & entertainment is the fastest-growing segment at 10.44% CAGR, owing to the rise in concerns regarding digital content and streaming services piracy and unauthorized access.

North America Leads, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region in Global Network Encryption Market

North America accounted for the largest share of the global network encryption market with a share of 35.56% in 2024, owing to the advanced level IT infrastructure, a strict set of cybersecurity regulations in this region, along with a huge number of key applications such as finance, IT companies, healthcare, and government entities. Owing to vendor presence and investments in quantum-safe technologies, the regional leader is still firmly held by the United States. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.45%, driven by rapid digitalization, data protection regulations, and cybersecurity investments in various countries, including China. The second is Europe, turbocharged by compliance with GDPR, especially in Germany, where encryption is so widely adopted.

Recent Developments



August 2024 : Juniper Networks invested in Quantum Bridge Technologies to incorporate quantum-safe network encryption into its AI-Native Networking platform. The integration of DSKE technology aims to provide future-proof security. October 2024 : Juniper Networks introduced its Secure AI-Native Edge Solution , a comprehensive platform integrating network and security operations. This enhances user experience and management simplicity across cloud and on-premises environments.

