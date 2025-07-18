African Union And European Union Join Hands To Promote And Invest In Circular Economy And Sustainable Growth

MENAFN - African Press Organization) NAIROBI, Kenya, July 18, 2025/APO Group/ --

The African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) officially announced the launch of the Continental Circular Economy Action Plan (CEAP) for Africa (2024–2034) today. Introduced by Moses Vilakati, AU Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment, and Jessika Roswall, EU Commissioner Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy, the plan is designed to advance sustainability, drive economic growth, and enhance resource efficiency across Africa over the next decade.

The CEAP focuses on transitioning African economies to a circular model by reducing waste, promoting resource reuse, and encouraging recycling. As a key component of the African Union's Agenda 2063, the initiative was developed with co-financing and technical support from the European Union. The CEAP offers a strategic framework for sustainable investments aligned with the Europe-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package and international partnerships. The CEAP will focus on priority sectors including agriculture, packaging, energy, construction, manufacturing, electronics, technology, as well as the fashion and textiles industries.

Following a comprehensive approach, the CEAP will:



Foster Circular Economy Across Sectors: The plan seeks to promote sustainable practices in key areas such as agriculture, industry, and energy by transforming waste into resources and encouraging innovation in resource management.

Improve Waste Management: CEAP will enhance waste management systems and recycling infrastructure, particularly through the application of green technologies and local innovations.

Create Green Jobs: The initiative aims to generate millions of green jobs and foster sustainable entrepreneurship, particularly among young and women.

Enhance Regional Cooperation: The plan will facilitate cross-border collaboration to share best practices, align policies, and create a collective impact across the continent. Build Climate Resilience: By reducing consumption and promoting sustainable production, CEAP will help mitigate climate change and support biodiversity conservation.

AU Commissioner Moses Vilakati said "The launch of the Continental Circular Economy Action Plan is a pivotal moment for Africa's sustainable development. Through this collaboration with the EU, we are setting the stage for a green, inclusive, and resilient future. This plan represents a unique opportunity for Africa to lead in the global circular economy and tackle the challenges of climate change head-on."

EU Commissioner Jessika Roswall added "The CEAP is a landmark initiative that builds on the strong partnership between the EU and AU. It is an opportunity to drive economic growth, create jobs, and reduce environmental impact. By adopting circular economy principles, we can achieve sustainable development and build a stronger future for both Africa and Europe."

The launch of CEAP reflects the joint commitment of the African Union and the European Union to tackle global environmental challenges and advance sustainable development. Both unions are actively supporting its implementation by providing financial assistance, technical expertise, and capacity-building resources to ensure its success across all African countries. The overarching goal, however, is for the CEAP to serve as a transformative driver of sustainable economic growth throughout the continent. To achieve this, the AU is seeking additional support from international partners, including development banks and the private sector.

The CEAP was launched on the sidelines of the African Ministerial Conference on Environment, with attendance from African Ministers of Environment, representatives from Regional Economic Communities, UN Agencies, the private sector, and Micro, Small and Medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), who showcased their circular economy initiatives.

