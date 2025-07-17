Is Andy Byron Married Or Divorced? All About His Wife And Children Amid Viral 'Cheating' Video With Kristin Cabot
The viral video shows Byron and Cabot in what appeared to be a romantic embrace moments before realizing they were on the Jumbotron. The Astronomer CEO Byron ducked down and Cabot turned away, while Coldplay frontman Chris Martin jokingly remarked ,“Either they're having an affair, or they're very shy” - a comment that only added fuel to the fire.
Who is Andy Byron's wife?
Multiple outlets report that Andy Byron is (or was) married to Megan Kerrigan, an educator in Massachusetts. Kerrigan, 50, serves as Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at the Bancroft School, where she is known for her work in inclusive education.
While neither Byron nor Kerrigan has issued a public statement, online sleuths noted that Kerrigan appears to have dropped“Byron” from her last name on various social media platforms - a subtle change that has intensified speculation about a possible marital split.Also Read | Who is Andy Byron? Astronomer CEO in tight spot Do they have children?
Andy Byron and Megan Kerrigan have two children, as per reports. Their family life has been kept out of the media, and no details have emerged in connection to the viral video or ensuing rumors.Who is Kristin Cabot?
Kristin Cabot joined Astronomer as Chief People Officer in November 2024. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a“passionate People leader” known for shaping company culture at high-growth startups and multinational firms. Cabot has not commented publicly on the Coldplay incident or her relationship with Byron.Also Read | Things to know about Astronomer CEO amid alleged affair with Kristin Cabot
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment