NYCM Insurance Ranked #1 In Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers In New York By J.D. Power

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This recognition is an incredible honor and a clear reflection of our team's dedication to creating meaningful, positive experiences for our customers," said Cheryl Robinson, President and CEO of NYCM Insurance. "We are proud to celebrate this accomplishment alongside our team, who consistently shows up to offer care, hope, and courage with every interaction for our customers, agents, business partners, and one another."

The J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study evaluates customer satisfaction with auto insurance providers across seven core dimensions: level of trust, price for coverage, people, ease of doing business, product/coverage offerings, problem resolution, and digital channels. The 2025 study is based on responses from 48,121 auto insurance customers and reflects data collected from May 2024 through April 2025.

The 2025 study also found that while overall customer satisfaction is trending slightly lower than last year (down 2 points to 644 on a 1,000 point-scale), NYCM Insurance scored 652, 8 points higher than the industry average.

"As we continue to advance a trusted digital experience, we remain committed to delivering thoughtful, reliable products that earn our customer's confidence in every interaction," added Robinson.

To learn more about NYCM Insurance, click here .

About NYCM: NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. With a team of over 975 employees, and a network of over 1,400 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 645,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business.

About J.D. Power: J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.

Contact: Kelly Pylinski, Brand Management Division Manager

[email protected]

800-234-6926

SOURCE NYCM Insurance