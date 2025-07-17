AI That Works For Everyone: TELUS Proud To Join The UN AI For Good Global Summit 2025

GENEVA, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - TELUS, a leading global technology company, participated in the United Nations AI for Good Global Summit 2025 from July 8 - 11 in Geneva, Switzerland, demonstrating its commitment to responsible AI development, ethical technology innovation and inclusive AI upskilling.

TELUS President and CEO, Darren Entwistle, and Chief Data & Trust Officer, Pam Snively, attended the United Nations AI for Good Global Summit, demonstrating the tech company's commitment to building trust in technology and the digital world. Credit: International Telecommunication Union AI for Good (CNW Group/TELUS Communications Inc.)

As part of its engagement across multiple high-profile sessions, TELUS contributed as a proud member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)-led AI Skills Coalition – a global initiative to close the AI skills gap – supporting efforts that ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin says, aim to ensure "the AI Generation will be defined not by the power of its algorithms, but by the depth of its skillset... and the breadth of its participation."

TELUS engaged in multiple high-profile sessions throughout the five-day summit, sharing insights on responsible AI practices, the value of AI literacy and best practices around AI governance. The Canadian company's long-standing approach to human-centric technology development is highly collaborative among its industry, community and team stakeholders, supporting innovative AI development and use that has a positive social impact.

"At TELUS, we believe getting AI right starts with trustworthy, transparent and respectful data practices. Realizing AI's potential for positive change is only possible by earning the trust of the people it's meant to serve and that means leading with a human-centric approach," said Pamela Snively, Chief Data & Trust Officer at TELUS. "We're proud to have joined other global leaders at the AI for Good Summit because we recognize that responsible AI practices and principles, industry collaboration and community partnerships are the foundation for AI innovation that benefits humanity."

Building on its commitment to working in close partnership with Indigenous Peoples to help deliver positive social, cultural and economic outcomes through connectivity, TELUS collaborated with Shani Gwin, founder and CEO of pipikwan pêhtâkwan and TELUS Indigenous Advisory Council member, to deliver a workshop titled, "Crafting ethical AI with Indigenous intelligence: Partnering with Indigenous Peoples for innovative solutions". The workshop demonstrated how TELUS is using AI to create meaningful business practices and technology informed by Indigenous Peoples. The session also included hands-on AI literacy training using TELUS Digital's proprietary generative AI platform, Fuel iX TM, as well as pipikwan pêhtâkwan's AI tool, wâsikan kisewâtisiwin to correct unconscious bias toward Indigenous Peoples online.

TELUS has consistently demonstrated its commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples in Canada through an action plan with the goal of creating positive social and economic outcomes. These actions include partnering with Indigenous communities on connectivity, training and job creation programs; supporting land restoration initiatives; safeguarding Indigenous data and artistic integrity; and more. In its recent 2025 AI Report , TELUS captured perspectives on AI from over 5,500 respondents, with specific focus given to engaging with Indigenous Peoples, including First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, and other underrepresented* groups. It highlighted the importance of integrating Indigenous perspectives into responsible AI. Through workshops and discussions with Indigenous Peoples, the report reveals that Indigenous Knowledge, including storytelling and other qualitative data, are as important as quantitative data, and that without these forms of Indigenous Knowledge, context or meaning risk being lost through AI model processing.

TELUS' participation in the Summit builds on its established leadership in responsible AI development, including being the first company globally to achieve ISO 31700-1 Privacy by Design certification for its generative AI customer support tool, powered by Fuel iX. The company was the first Canadian company to embrace the Hiroshima AI Process (HAIP) Reporting Framework , sharing its proven approaches and best practices for safe and trustworthy AI development in alignment with the G7 AI Code of Conduct, and it was the first telecom company in Canada to sign the Government of Canada's voluntary code of conduct for GenAI. In March 2025, TELUS announced that it is launching a series of Sovereign AI Factories , providing Canadian businesses and researchers with advanced technology to drive innovation, while keeping all data and computing power in Canada. Importantly, TELUS' AI Factory is built in one the world's most sustainable AI-ready data centres in Rimouski, Quebec. It utilizes 99% renewable energy and is three times more energy efficient for excess power usage than the industry average. TELUS continues to pioneer AI practices that prioritize transparency, accountability and trust.

For more information about TELUS' commitment to building trust in data, visit telus/trust .