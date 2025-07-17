Arq Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of Arq's website at Interested parties may participate in the conference call by registering at Alternatively, the live conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0890 or +1 201-389-0918 and referencing Arq.
A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call.
A replay of the event will be made available shortly after the event and accessible via the same webcast link referenced above. Alternatively, the replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and entering Access ID 13754338. The dial-in replay will expire after August 19, 2025.
About Arq
Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) is a diversified, environmental technology company with products that enable a cleaner and safer planet while actively reducing our environmental impact. As the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, we deliver a reliable domestic supply of innovative, hard-to-source, high-demand products. We apply our extensive expertise to develop groundbreaking solutions to remove harmful chemicals and pollutants from water, land and air. Learn more at:
Investor Contact:
Anthony Nathan, Arq
Marc Silverberg, ICR
