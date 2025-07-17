Mithoon Says Nothing Has Changed Between Him And Mohit Suri In 20 Years Of Collaboration

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Music composer Mithoon, who has composed the song 'Dhun' from the upcoming movie 'Saiyaara', has said that nothing has changed between him and director Mohit Suri as artistes and collaborators.

The two have clocked 2 decades of collaboration, which started with 'Zeher'. The two spoke with IANS recently, and shared their process of arriving at a song.

When asked what has changed in these 20 years for them, Mithoon said,“It has actually not changed at all. I think, the good thing between Mohit Suri and me is that we are still seekers, and I think, this is very clear, that the art is bigger than us. And the process, the sanctity, we still try to maintain. Sometimes it happens, when he feels the need to pick up the phone, and tell me, 'I think, you are going a little pat, or you are trapped'. Let's go back to our strengths. And I feel, not only in the music, but overall in 'Saiyaara'. I think Mohit has reclaimed his territory, the way he has always worked”.

Mohit said that he didn't give a categorical brief to Mithoon. He just“shared an emotion with him”.

He said,“I didn't even share it, I was talking about an emotion, and what a musician has, apart from his art, apart from his art, what else is there? And he has everything. If you tell an artiste, if he loves someone, and he loves his art the most, and he says, 'The art is for you', what bigger thing can he give? Whether it's money, or a house, but he is dedicating his art to you”.

And Mithoon, we were promoting another song, and I said this to him in the car, and he said, 'This is a good thing to make a song'”, he added.

Produced by YRF, 'Saiyaara' is set to release in cinemas on July 18, 2025.