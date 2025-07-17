Dubai Judicial Institute Reveals Winners Of Second Edition Of Future Research Competition'
H.E. Dr Ibtisam Al-Badwawi, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute, commended the exceptional quality of submissions, highlighting the competition's role in advancing DJI's vision to promote legal scholarship and innovative research. Her Excellency further noted that such exceptional ventures help strengthen Dubai's evolving legal landscape, enriching its legal library with authoritative scientific works.
She further added: 'We take great pride in the participants' ophisticated legal perspectives, particularly on emerging fields like digital justice, artificial intelligence and sustainable development. The event further highlights their remarkable intellectual rigour and research excellence, which are worthy of support and publication.'
The winning works will be published by DJI's publishing house in both print and digital formats, with the top three books to be featured in the prestigious 'Studies and Research Series'. The leading research papers will also be included in a special edition of the Institute's peer-reviewed journal. All qualifying submissions, including non-winning entries that meet publication standards, will be considered for future journal issues, in recognition of their exemplary academic merit.
