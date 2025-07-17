INS Sandhayak Docks In Malaysia To Boost Maritime Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Kuala Lumpur, July 17 (IANS) Marking the first-ever visit by a hydrographic vessel from India to Malaysia, Indian Naval ship INS Sandhayak was warmly received by the Royal Malaysian Navy on its arrival at Port Klang on Thursday.

The visit from July 16-19 will include various engagements with the Royal Malaysian Navy, along with activities aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation between India and Malaysia.

"Port Call by INS Sandhayak to Malaysia. Indian Navy's Hydrographic Vessel INS Sandhayak arrived at Port Klang, Malaysia on 16 July and was accorded a warm welcome by Royal Malaysian Navy. From 16-19 July, the Ship looks forward to a fruitful engagement with Royal Malaysian Navy to include visit to the National Hydrographic Centre, Subject Matter Expert exchanges, sports interaction and cross visits by Navy personnel." High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur posted on X.

Additionally, according to the Indian mission in Kuala Lumpur, school students' visits and an on-board reception are also planned during the ship's course of stay.

Commissioned in February 2024, INS Sandhayak is the newest in the class of Survey Vessel (Large) manufactured domestically in India.

"This marks the first ever visit by a hydrographic vessel from India to Malaysia," the Indian High Commission added.

The visit to the port highlights the strong relationship between India and Malaysia, as well as the increasing naval cooperation between the two nations.

INS Sandhayak (Yard 3025), the first Survey Vessel Large (SVL) ship, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an impressive ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, on February 3, 2024.

During his address, the Defence Minister termed the commissioning as historic, exuding confidence that INS Sandhayak will further strengthen India's role as a superpower in the Indo-Pacific region and help the Indian Navy in maintaining peace and security.

The primary role of the ship is to carry out full-scale hydrographic surveys of ports, harbours, navigational channels/routes, coastal areas and deep seas, towards enabling safe marine navigation.

In its secondary role, the ship will be capable of undertaking a range of naval operations.

India-Malaysia defence relations have steadily grown over the years from military training to the supply of defence equipment and enhanced security dialogues.

Indian Navy ships regularly make port visits to Malaysia, providing an opportunity for both navies to interact and engage with each other and fostering bonds of lasting friendship.

India has also been a regular participant at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) and Defence Services Asia (DSA) Exhibition in Malaysia.