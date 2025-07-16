Denver Pain Management Clinic Introduces Breakthrough Approach To Chronic Back Pain Treatment

MENAFN - GetNews)



Denver Pain Management Clinic, Colorado's leading chronic pain specialists since 2010, today announced an enhanced comprehensive approach to treating chronic back pain, combining innovative pharmacological solutions with alternative therapies to provide long-term relief for patients.

DENVER, CO - July 16, 2025 - Denver Pain Management Clinic , Colorado's leading chronic pain specialists since 2010, today announced an enhanced comprehensive approach to treating chronic back pain, combining innovative pharmacological solutions with alternative therapies to provide long-term relief for patients.

Led by Dr. Andrew Hong, a recognized member of the Colorado Pain Society and the American Academy of Pain Medicine, the clinic's multidisciplinary approach addresses both the physiological and psychological aspects of chronic pain, offering personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's specific needs.

"Our goal is to decrease pain while improving function and quality of life for our patients," said Dr. Hong, who completed his medical training at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his residency at the University of Colorado. "We understand that chronic back pain can significantly impact daily activities and overall well-being, which is why we take a holistic approach to pain management rather than simply treating symptoms."

The clinic's enhanced treatment protocols include medication management, steroid injections, physical therapy referrals, TENS therapy, topical treatments, and lifestyle counseling. This comprehensive approach reflects the latest understanding of chronic pain mechanisms and treatments.

Recent research has shown that untreated pain can interfere with the healing process by affecting the immune system and leading to other deleterious effects. For lower back pain specifically, discomfort can impede rehabilitation by interfering with exercise and increasing the risk of psychological distress.

Denver Pain Management Clinic specializes in treating various types of back pain, including cases involving failed back surgery or nerve pain. Their pharmacologic treatments include analgesics, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agents (NSAIDs), muscle relaxants, and, when appropriate, antidepressants and anticonvulsants for neuropathic pain.

Dr. Hong has successfully decreased or eliminated lower back pain in hundreds of patients using non-invasive pain management techniques and medications. "Instead of providing a quick fix for painful conditions, we offer long-term solutions that are both affordable and sustainable," Dr. Hong explained.

The clinic serves patients throughout the Denver metro area and offers Spanish-speaking services to ensure accessible care for the Colorado community.

Denver Pain Management Clinic is located at 455 Sherman St., Suite 450, Denver, CO 80203. The clinic is open Monday and Friday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and Tuesday through Thursday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

For more information about chronic back pain treatment options, please contact Dr. Andrew Hong at .

About Denver Pain Management Clinic

Denver Pain Management Clinic has been providing innovative, personalized pain management solutions as Colorado's leading chronic pain specialists since 2010. The clinic offers comprehensive diagnostic evaluations and individualized treatment plans for acute and chronic pain conditions. Through a patient-centered approach, Denver Pain Management Clinic combines pharmacological solutions with alternative therapies to help patients achieve lasting pain relief and improved quality of life.

Contact Information:

Denver Pain Management Clinic

455 Sherman St., Suite 450

Denver, CO 80203

Phone: 720-405-2331

Website: