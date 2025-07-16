Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Denounces Continuing Israeli Aggression On Syria


2025-07-16 07:05:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 16 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait strongly condemns the attacks continuing since yesterday by the Israeli occupation forces on the territories of the Syrian Arab Republic, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.
The despicable attacks, which targeted several government institutions in the Syrian capital city of Damascus and the southern governorate of Al-Suwayda, left scores of civilian casualties, including women and children, according to the statement.
In addition, they caused extensive material damage to the civilian infrastructure and public utilities, which risks pushing the entire region into more chaos and more bloodshed, it noted.
The Ministry urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council to shoulder their responsibility for halting the Israeli aggression and bringing the culprits to book.
It renewed the State of Kuwait's support to the Syrian Arab Republic in whatever measures to might take to protect its security, stability and sovereignty. (end)
