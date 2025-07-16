ARIS MINING, COLOMBIA's MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES, AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS LAUNCH FORMALIZATION STRATEGY FOR ACTIVE ASM AREAS NEAR MARMATO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Neil Woodyer, CEO, commented "This MOU demonstrates that a successful gold mining business in Colombia is achievable through close collaboration between industry, government, regulators, and local communities. It also highlights the strong institutional support extended to both Aris Mining and the Marmato ASM community and reinforces our shared vision for a responsible and inclusive mining sector. For Aris Mining shareholders, this agreement reaffirms our ability to unlock sustainable, long-term growth. I thank the Colombian Government, especially the Ministry of Mines and Energy, for their leadership in the development and execution of this important initiative.

We are proud to stand alongside representatives from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the National Mining Agency (ANM), the Governor of Caldas, the Mayor of Marmato, CORPOCALDAS (the regional environmental authority), and other key community stakeholders at the official signing ceremony and celebration."

The Cerro El Burro area, located above the Marmato Narrow Vein Zone (Upper Mine) and home to highly active ASM gold mining activities since the 16th century, represents a meaningful gold production growth opportunity for Aris Mining. Formalization delivers long-term benefits to all stakeholders-enhancing safety, environmental outcomes, and livelihoods-while strengthening operational stability as the Company grows gold production at Marmato.

Under the MOU, Aris Mining and the Government will work together to:



develop the regulatory framework and streamline permitting processes needed to accelerate the ASM units' legal operations within Aris Mining's title areas;

provide technical support and training to ASM units to help them meet formal mining standards;

promote environmental stewardship and safe mining methods; and expand opportunities for social investment and shared value creation in local communities.

Importantly, the areas covered by this MOU are entirely separate from the titles where Aris Mining operates its Narrow Vein Zone (Upper Mine) and is developing the Bulk Mining Zone (Lower Mine) at the Marmato Complex. The Bulk Mining Zone and its dedicated 5,000 tonnes per day carbon-in-pulp (CIP) plant will remain a 100% owner-operated project and is not impacted by the formalization initiative. To support the formalized ASM units, Aris Mining will contribute technical, operational, and environmental expertise and has offered milling capacity from our existing Narrow Vein Zone flotation plant to process ASM-sourced material.

This MOU forms part of the broader government "Special Mining District for Peace and Life" initiative, which prioritizes Marmato for socio-environmental planning and sustainable mining initiatives. The agreement establishes a collaborative framework to facilitate the transition of ASM groups into the formal economy through use of legal mining and processing operations. It also highlights the Colombian Government's commitment to work directly with established operators such as Aris Mining.

About Aris Mining

Founded in September 2022, Aris Mining was established with a vision to build a leading Latin America-focused gold mining company. Our strategy blends current production and cashflow generation with transformational growth driven by expansions of our operating assets, exploration and development projects. Aris Mining is listed on the TSX (ARIS) and the NYSE-A (ARMN) and is led by an experienced team with a track record of value creation, operational excellence, financial discipline and good corporate governance in the gold mining industry.

Aris Mining operates two underground gold mines in Colombia: the Segovia Operations and the Marmato Complex, which together produced 210,955 ounces of gold in 2024. With expansions underway, Aris Mining is targeting an annual production rate of more than 500,000 ounces of gold, following the Segovia mill expansion, completed in June and ramping up during H2 2025, and the construction of the Bulk Mining Zone at the Marmato Complex, expected to start ramping up production in H2 2026. In addition, Aris Mining operates the 51% owned Soto Norte joint venture, where studies are underway on a new, smaller scale development plan, with results expected in Q3 2025. In Guyana, Aris Mining owns the Toroparu gold/copper project, where a new Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) has been commissioned and its results are also expected in Q3 2025.

Colombia is rich in high-grade gold deposits and Aris Mining is actively pursuing partnerships with the Country's dynamic small-scale mining sector. With these partnerships, we enable safe, legal, and environmentally responsible operations that benefit both local communities and the industry.

Aris Mining intends to pursue acquisitions and other growth opportunities to unlock value through scale and diversification.

