Qatar Basketball Team Departs For South Korea


2025-07-16 02:33:10
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar senior national basketball team is set to depart for South Korea today, to begin the third phase of its intensive preparation program for the 31st FIBA Asia Cup.

The prestigious tournament, which will feature 16 of the continent's top national teams, is scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from August 5 to 17.

The delegation is led by Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) President Mohammed bin Saad Al-Mughaiseeb.

He is joined by key officials including QBF General Secretary Saadoun Sabah Al-Kuwari and National Teams Director Jassim Ashkanani.

The team's technical direction is managed by Turkish head coach Hakan Demir.

The 16-player roster selected for the training camp includes: Omar Mohammed Saad, Abdulrahman Saad, Ahmed Saeed Mohammed, Zainuddin Al-Badri, Hadji Bobo Magassa, Babacar Dieng, Mohammed Al-Sayed, Saidu Al-Haj Ndaye, Hamad Yassin, Mustafa Ndao, Ghassan Hajjar, Mahmoud Darwish, Tyler James Lee, Brandon Goodwin, Alen Hadzibegovic, and Mohammed Brashir.

The camp in South Korea will include two friendly matches on July 19 and 20.

