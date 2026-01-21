Not Getting Free Clothing As Pongal Gift Leaves Several Ration Card Holders Disappointed

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 21 (IANS) Several ration card holders across Tamil Nadu were left disappointed this Pongal after failing to receive the free dhotis and sarees traditionally distributed by the State government along with the festive Pongal gift hamper.

While beneficiaries received the cash assistance and essential commodities, the shortage of clothing items triggered confusion and resentment at ration shops in multiple districts.

Supervisors at fair price shops said that most outlets received less than 60 per cent of the required dhoti and saree stock compared to the total number of eligible cardholders.

Due to the short supply, some beneficiaries were given either a dhoti or a saree, while others received neither, the officials said.

Suresh Kumar, a ration card holder from Ramanathapuram, said he was eligible for the benefit but did not receive the clothing items.

"I was given the Rs 3,000 cash assistance, rice, sugar and sugarcane. When I asked about the dhoti and saree, the shop staff told me the allotment was insufficient and asked me to wait for further supply," he said.

A ration shop supervisor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the situation was difficult to manage.

"In our shop, over 550 cardholders were eligible, but we received only about 300 sets. We were verbally instructed to distribute whatever was available without creating tension. Initially, we gave both items to some, and later only one item to others who were willing to accept it," the supervisor said.

Ration shop employee unions said the issue was recurring.

Selvaraj, a senior office-bearer of a ration shop employees' association, said short supply during Pongal distribution had become routine.

"Every year, allotment falls well below demand. Shop staff are left to pacify beneficiaries and promise additional supply, though such supply rarely arrives," he said.

Lakshmi Devi, a resident of Madurai's Arapalayam area, said she did not receive a saree, dhoti or even sugarcane.

"I got the cash and essentials, but the rice quality was poor. Most people in our area were denied clothing items, and only a few men received dhotis," she said.

Senior department officials acknowledged the shortage and said distribution was carried out based on available stock.

While some districts received additional supplies after submitting fresh indents, officials admitted there was little possibility of further allotment now that the Pongal distribution process had concluded.

The shortage has raised questions about planning and procurement for one of the State's most visible welfare initiatives, with beneficiaries urging the government to ensure full coverage in future festivals.