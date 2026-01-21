Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fidan, Rubio discuss latest development in Syria

Fidan, Rubio discuss latest development in Syria


2026-01-21 04:39:41
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call on Monday to discuss developments in Syria and the US-proposed Board of Peace for Gaza.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the conversation focused on ongoing efforts to promote stability and security in the region. A US Department of State statement confirmed the call, noting that Rubio spoke with Fidan about their “continued support for peace and stability in Syria,” as stated by Principal Deputy Spokesman Tommy Pigott.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is among the world leaders invited by US President Donald Trump, the board’s founding chair, to participate in the Gaza Board of Peace initiative.

MENAFN21012026000045017281ID1110629198



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search