403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fidan, Rubio discuss latest development in Syria
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call on Monday to discuss developments in Syria and the US-proposed Board of Peace for Gaza.
According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the conversation focused on ongoing efforts to promote stability and security in the region. A US Department of State statement confirmed the call, noting that Rubio spoke with Fidan about their “continued support for peace and stability in Syria,” as stated by Principal Deputy Spokesman Tommy Pigott.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is among the world leaders invited by US President Donald Trump, the board’s founding chair, to participate in the Gaza Board of Peace initiative.
According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the conversation focused on ongoing efforts to promote stability and security in the region. A US Department of State statement confirmed the call, noting that Rubio spoke with Fidan about their “continued support for peace and stability in Syria,” as stated by Principal Deputy Spokesman Tommy Pigott.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is among the world leaders invited by US President Donald Trump, the board’s founding chair, to participate in the Gaza Board of Peace initiative.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment