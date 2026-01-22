43 Gujarat Personnel To Receive R-Day Medals For Distinguished Service

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 22 (IANS) On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day on January 26, the Gujarat government will honour 43 personnel from the Home Guards, Border Wing, Civil Defence and Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) for their distinguished and long-term service.

The Director General of Civil Defence and Home Guards has announced the conferment of the Governor's Medal and the Chief Minister's Medal, which will be presented during the state-level Republic Day.

This year, Vazir Umarbhai Bloch, a Gram Rakshak Dal jawan from Gir Somnath district, is the sole recipient of the Governor's Medal across Gujarat. He has been selected for the state's highest honour in recognition of his dedication, sincerity and exemplary performance in service.

The Chief Minister's Medal will be awarded to a large number of personnel, with the Home Guards accounting for the highest share. Among the awardees are Senior Platoon Commander Hareshbhai Punjabhai Khachar of Amreli and District Commandant Sanjaykumar Veerjalal Kayastha of Bharuch.

Other Home Guards personnel to be honoured include Rajendrasinh Bhikhubha Jethwa, Jaideepsinh Dilubha Jadeja and Nikhil Jayendrakumar Lukka from Porbandar; Mahendrabhai Parmar, Prakash Kumar Chavda, Vishnubhai Prajapati, Rajusinh Jhala, Bipin Chandra Solanki, Geetaben Rathod, Rameshbhai Thakor, Alpesh Kumar Rathod, Vikramsinh Jhala and Pinakin Prajapati from Gandhinagar; Jitendra Boricha, Bhikhubhai Sabhad and Rajeshbhai Chauhan from Amreli; and Sanjaybhai Baraiya (Rajkot Rural), Danny Kumar Pathak (Ahmedabad Rural), Kapoorji Thakor (Patan), Sajid Sheikh and Ranjitbhai Bhoya (Navsari), and Sandeep Daudia and Kailash Jethwa (Jamnagar).

In the Border Wing Home Guards (Bhuj–Kutch No. 2 Battalion), Kalji Devalji Sodha, Satidan Vodha and Karsan Nameri Garwa have been selected for the Chief Minister's Medal in recognition of their contribution to border security.

From the Civil Defence department, Jethanand Lalwani, Ketan Bhatt, Sureshbhai Patel and Vishalsinh Sindhav from the Ahmedabad head office, along with Devyani Jagar Acharya of Surat, will be honoured for their service. The Gram Rakshak Dal, which plays a crucial role in rural security, will see nine jawans felicitated.

These include Ramnikbhai Chauhan and Savishibhai Badaliya of Botad; Chandubhai Sodha and Natwarsinh Sodha of Kheda-Nadiad; Lakhabhai Rathod of East Kutch; Premjibhai Chhansia of Surendranagar; Babubhai Wankar and Mansingbhai Taviad of Mahisagar; and Devabhai Vaghela of Gir Somnath.

All the medals will be presented by state dignitaries during the state-level Republic Day celebrations at Vav-Tharad in Banaskantha district, marking a moment of pride for Gujarat's frontline service personnel and their families.