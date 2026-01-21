403
Erdogan, Trump hold phone call to discuss regional issues
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations, regional security, and global issues, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye is “closely” monitoring developments in Syria and stressed that the country’s unity, solidarity, and territorial integrity are “important” for Ankara. The leaders also exchanged views on the fight against ISIS (Daesh) and the status of ISIS members held in Syrian prisons. Erdogan noted that “a peaceful Syria, free from terrorism and developing in all aspects, would contribute to the stability of the region.”
On Gaza, Erdogan stated that efforts to establish peace are ongoing and that Türkiye will continue coordinating with the US. He also thanked Trump for the invitation to participate in the Board of Peace for Gaza.
Earlier, the White House announced the formation of the board to oversee implementation of 20 points in Trump’s plan to permanently end Israel’s war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave. The initiative includes providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.
Additional structures, including the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the founding Executive Board, and the Gaza Executive Board, have also been established to support the transitional framework. Trump has invited other heads of state, including Erdogan, to join the board.
