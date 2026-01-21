Major Milestone For CBI Academy, Secures Highest Accreditation Grading Of 'Sarvotkrisht'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) In a remarkable achievement, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Academy, Ghaziabad has secured the highest accreditation grading of 'Sarvotkrisht (5-Star)', under National Standards for Civil Services Training Institutions (NSCSTI) Framework 2.0.

The CBI Academy, Ghaziabad, was earlier accredited and certified as 'Ati-Uttam (2-Star)' in 2023. The institute's mission is to train the sleuths to become industrious and upright professionals and, also carry forward its vision of steadfastly maintaining excellence in fields of crime investigation, prosecution and vigilance.

Notably, the Central Services Training Institutes (CSTIs) are accredited and certified by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) in collaboration with the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET), a statutory board under the Quality Council of India (QCI).

As part of the re-accreditation process, a joint CBC–NABET assessment team conducted an on-site assessment of the CBI Academy, Ghaziabad on January 8 and 9, this year. During the visit, the team carried out comprehensive evaluation of the Academy's training ecosystem, institutional processes, and also overall governance framework.

The assessment was undertaken in accordance with the NSCSTI Framework 2.0 and covered 43 metrics across eight key pillars, including training needs analysis and course design, faculty development, availability of resources and achievement of training targets, trainee support systems, digitalisation and training delivery mechanisms, institutional collaboration, training evaluation, operations and governance.

Based on a detailed examination of documents, infrastructure, systems, and best practices adopted by the Academy, the assessment team concluded that the CBI Academy, Ghaziabad meets the highest standards of excellence prescribed under the framework.

Accordingly, the Academy has been accredited and certified as 'Sarvotkrisht', the highest grading awarded to a training institute under the NSCSTI Framework.

This prestigious recognition reflects the CBI Academy's sustained commitment to capacity building, quality training delivery, and continuous institutional improvement to meet the professional excellence in accordance with national priorities.