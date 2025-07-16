EU Accession: European Parliament Urges Opening Of Negotiation Clusters With Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing a report from the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, which reviews Ukraine's progress toward EU accession amid Russia's military aggression.

The committee approved the report on Tuesday, July 15, with 55 votes in favor, 12 against, and 3 abstentions.

“The Foreign Affairs Committee recommends the European Commission open negotiating clusters to advance the country's EU membership bid at the fastest pace possible, subject to its continued implementation of the EU's rulebook and the completion of reforms it has already launched,” the report says.

“We admire and firmly support Ukraine and we wish to stabilise and accelerate its European journey. Renewed efforts for judicial and anti-corruption reforms, for strengthening local and regional authorities, the Ukrainian parliament and its members as well as civil society are required from the Ukrainian actors and will be important steps on that way,” said rapporteur Michael Gahler after the vote.

The report urges the Ukrainian government to maintain the pace of EU-related reforms, affirming the EU's commitment to a just and lasting peace.

Members of the European Parliament reaffirm their unwavering commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. They call on the EU and its member states to actively maintain broad international support for Kyiv and to seek a peaceful resolution to the war based on international law and respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Any peace agreement, they emphasize, must reflect the will of the Ukrainian people and not be imposed by any external actor.

The committee also calls on Ukraine to intensify reforms in the rule of law, judiciary, and anti-corruption sectors.

MEPs commend Ukraine's extraordinary efforts to strengthen democratic institutions during this extremely difficult period and urge Kyiv to maintain momentum. They welcome progress on judicial reforms while noting that the judicial system remains among the sectors most vulnerable to corruption and political interference. They stress the importance of transparent and merit-based selection processes for judicial and anti-corruption bodies, guided by recommendations from independent national and international experts.

They also call on Ukraine to accelerate reforms in public administration and anti-corruption efforts, emphasizing that progress in these areas is critical not only for EU accession but also for successful reconstruction and economic confidence.

The full report with all recommendations will be published soon.

As reported earlier, this document is the first enlargement-related report on Ukraine prepared by the European Parliament since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine's designation as an EU candidate country, and the launch of accession negotiations.

