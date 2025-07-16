403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Airstrikes on Syrian Refugee Camp in Lebanon Kill 12
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes struck a Syrian refugee camp and an artesian well drilling vehicle in Lebanon’s Wadi Faara highlands, eastern Lebanon, killing 12 people and injuring eight, according to Lebanese security and official sources.
Media confirmed that Israeli warplanes targeted the Wadi Faara area, with one strike hitting a Syrian refugee camp. The attack claimed 12 lives, including seven Syrian nationals, and left eight others wounded.
In addition to these strikes, the Israeli air force conducted further operations targeting Lebanon’s southern border, as well as its western and eastern mountain ranges, including the Brital highlands, reported media.
Lebanese security officials provided details to media, revealing that the Israeli military carried out 13 airstrikes in eastern Lebanon and a separate drone strike in the south on Tuesday.
A ceasefire, negotiated by the United States and France, has been in place between Hezbollah and Israel since November 27, 2024, following more than a year of hostilities linked to the Gaza conflict.
Despite the ceasefire, which required Israel to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by February 18—a deadline that has since passed—Israel still occupies five positions in southern Lebanon and continues to conduct airstrikes in southern and eastern regions, citing the need to neutralize "Hezbollah threats."
Media confirmed that Israeli warplanes targeted the Wadi Faara area, with one strike hitting a Syrian refugee camp. The attack claimed 12 lives, including seven Syrian nationals, and left eight others wounded.
In addition to these strikes, the Israeli air force conducted further operations targeting Lebanon’s southern border, as well as its western and eastern mountain ranges, including the Brital highlands, reported media.
Lebanese security officials provided details to media, revealing that the Israeli military carried out 13 airstrikes in eastern Lebanon and a separate drone strike in the south on Tuesday.
A ceasefire, negotiated by the United States and France, has been in place between Hezbollah and Israel since November 27, 2024, following more than a year of hostilities linked to the Gaza conflict.
Despite the ceasefire, which required Israel to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by February 18—a deadline that has since passed—Israel still occupies five positions in southern Lebanon and continues to conduct airstrikes in southern and eastern regions, citing the need to neutralize "Hezbollah threats."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment