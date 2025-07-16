403
U.S., Indonesia Forge Trade Deal
(MENAFN) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto declared Wednesday that Jakarta and Washington have entered a "new era" of mutually beneficial trade following the finalization of a fresh tariff agreement between the two nations.
"I had a very good call with President Donald Trump. Together we agreed and concluded to take trade relations between Indonesia and the United States into a new era of mutual benefit between our two great nations," he stated in an Instagram post.
Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed he had personally negotiated what he described as a "great" trade agreement with Indonesia, which includes a 19% tariff on Indonesian exports.
"Great deal, for everybody, just made with Indonesia. I dealt directly with their highly respected President," Trump wrote on his social media, noting that the agreement secures Indonesian commitments to purchase "$15 Billion Dollars in US Energy, $4.5 Billion Dollars in American agricultural products, and 50 Boeing Jets."
Trump also asserted that American exports to Indonesia would now face zero tariffs and no non-tariff trade barriers.
Sources familiar with the deal indicate that the U.S. has secured access to Indonesia’s copper reserves as part of the agreement.
"Indonesia is very strong on copper, but we have full access to everything. We will pay no tariffs," Trump has reportedly said.
The high-profile deal was announced just two weeks before a looming trade deadline set by the U.S. president. Originally scheduled for July 9, the cutoff was pushed back to August 1 to give nations more time to finalize trade arrangements with Washington or risk facing steeper tariffs.
Responding to the development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian underscored the importance of balanced negotiations, stating that trade discussions should take place on an “equal footing” and urging all parties to “jointly foster a sound environment for international trade and cooperation.”
