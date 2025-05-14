American Hartford Gold Unveils Exclusive 2025 Silver Britannia SS Tilawa Coin

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The SS Tilawa, a British India Steam Navigation Company ocean liner, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine on November 23, 1942, in the Indian Ocean. Known as the "Indian Titanic," the tragic sinking led to the loss of 280 lives and sent 60 tons of silver bullion to the ocean floor. Decades later, in 2017, a remarkable salvage operation brought the precious cargo back to the surface, igniting global fascination and preserving a piece of history.

Now, over 80 years since its fateful voyage, this storied silver has been transformed into five-ounce .999 fine Silver Britannia coins by The Royal Mint. Each 2025 Silver Britannia coin features a unique SS Tilawa privy mark, a ship's anchor flanked by the year 1942, above the words "SS TILAWA," all enclosed within a circle. These are the only Silver Britannias ever minted with this historic mark, making them a true collector's item.

"We are thrilled to offer our clients the opportunity to own a tangible piece of history," said Sanford Mann, CEO of American Hartford Gold. "The 2025 Silver Britannia SS Tilawa Coin is more than an investment in silver; it's a legacy minted from the depths of history."

With only a limited number of coins struck, collectors and investors are urged to secure their piece of maritime history before they are gone. Each coin is individually encapsulated for preservation, and they are available in boxes of 30 coins, totaling 150 troy ounces of pure silver.

"American Hartford Gold is committed to providing our clients with unique opportunities that go beyond traditional precious metals," added Max Baecker, President of American Hartford Gold. "The SS Tilawa silver coins are a testament to both historical resilience and modern craftsmanship."

To learn more about the exclusive 2025 Silver Britannia SS Tilawa Coin or to secure your collection, contact American Hartford Gold at 866-342-2257 or visit .

About American Hartford Gold:

American Hartford Gold (AHG) is the nation's largest retailer of gold and silver. AHG has made multiple high-ranking appearances on the prestigious Inc. 5000's List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. They hold an A+ Rating from the BBB and a 5-Star Rating on Trustpilot from thousands of reviews. AHG offers investment-grade gold and silver coins and bars at competitive prices. Their clients also benefit from their buy-back commitment with no back-end fees. American Hartford Gold is the only precious metals company trusted and recommended by Bill O'Reilly.

