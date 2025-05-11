Barcelona Vs Real Madrid (La Liga)
Barcelona take on Real Madrid in a thrilling El Clásico showdown at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium at 5:15pm (Doha time).
Barcelona, unbeaten in their last 15 La Liga matches, currently top the table with 79 points, just four ahead of Real Madrid, who have won their previous four league games, with only four games remaining for both teams.
This year, Barcelona have dominated, winning all three previous matches against Real Madrid. However, Real Madrid have a strong recent record at Barcelona, winning four of their last five away matches.
Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappé are competing head-to-head for the league's top scorer title. The Polish striker currently leads with 25 goals, while the French star trails closely behind with 24.
Today's match is widely expected to be Carlo Ancelotti's final El Clásico as Real Madrid manager, while Barcelona's Hansi Flick aims to bounce back from their recent Champions League defeat against Inter Milan.
Excitement and drama are guaranteed. Follow live updates here!
FULL TIME!
Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid
70' Kylian Mbappé strikes again (Hat-trick) to keep Real Madrid alive in the game!
Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid
67' A calm second half so far, with the game mostly centered in midfield and no major threats from either side
55' Yellow card shown to Barcelona defender Martínez
49' Yellow card shown to Real Madrid defender Asensio
Substitutions for Real Madrid:
Ceballos off, Modrić on
Güler off, Díaz on
Second half underway!
HALF TIME!
Barcelona 4-2 Real Madrid
45' Raphinha scores his second goal of the game and Barcelona's fourth, extending the lead to two!
33' Raphinha puts Barcelona in the lead after a brilliant assist from Lamine Yamal!
32' A magnificent R2 shot from inside the box finds the bottom right corner of Courtois' goal
31' Barcelona continues to press hard in search of an equalizer, while Real Madrid holds their ground defensively to protect their 2-1 lead
29' Yellow card for Federico Valverde after a foul on Lamine Yamal
19' Eric García ( Barcelona) scores with a powerful header to make it 2-1!
14' Kylian Mbappé doubles the lead for Real Madrid, converting a precise assist from Vinícius Júnior past Barcelona goalkeeper
11' Corner kick for Barcelona
5' Kylian Mbappé converts from the penalty spot to give Real Madrid the opening goal!"
3' Referee awards a penalty to Kylian Mbappé after a foul by Barcelona goalkeeper.
1' Kicked off
Lineups!
