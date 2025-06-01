Beware! RBI Flags Rise In Fake Rs 200, Rs 500 Notes Here's How To Spot Them

The RBI reports a sharp rise in fake Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes in 2024–25 and issues an important notice to the public.

Counterfeit currency is back in the headlines as the number of fake Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes in India reportedly surged in 2024–25. The RBI's latest report shows a 37.3% jump in fake Rs 500s and a 13.9% rise in fake Rs 200s. Other denominations, like Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, and Rs 2000, saw a significant drop in counterfeits. This year, 217,396 fake notes were found, with the RBI seizing only 4.7%; other banks got the rest. This worrying trend shows we need public awareness and to know how to spot real money.

The real Rs 500 note is from the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series and is stone grey. It measures 66mm x 150mm. The front has '500' in Devanagari, Mahatma Gandhi's portrait, and the Ashoka Pillar emblem. Key security features include a color-shifting security thread (green to blue when tilted), micro-lettering, a watermark, and optically variable ink. There are also five bleed lines and raised identification marks for the visually impaired. The back shows the Red Fort, the Swachh Bharat logo, and a language panel.

The Rs 200 note, part of the Mahatma Gandhi Series, is bright yellow and measures 66mm x 146mm. It features Mahatma Gandhi's portrait, '200' in Devanagari, a color-shifting security thread, and microtext. It has 17 security features, including raised print, bleed lines, and identification marks for the visually impaired. The back displays the Sanchi Stupa, the Swachh Bharat logo, and a language panel. These features are crucial for verifying its authenticity.

The RBI report reveals 117,722 fake Rs 500 notes and 32,660 fake Rs 200 notes were seized in 2024–25, both up from the previous year. However, the total number of seized counterfeits slightly decreased from 225,769 in 2022–23 to 217,396 in 2024–25. Private banks were responsible for identifying most of these fakes, more so than the RBI.

To avoid being victims of counterfeit money, individuals should carefully examine rupee notes before accepting them, especially Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations. Check the RBI's website for all 17 security features. Always check notes in proper light, looking at color shifts, texture, and the watermark. If you find a fake, report it to your nearest bank or police station immediately. The rise of fake currency is a serious concern.