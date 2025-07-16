Uzbekistan, China Unite To Drive Economic Growth And Security Stability
“We discussed ways to further strengthen mutually beneficial economic ties, enhance regional connectivity, promote stability, and advance our shared goals through multilateral cooperation,” said Saidov on his social media platform.
“The deep commitment to the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China serves the best interests of our peoples,” he added.
Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China surpassed $13 billion in the previous fiscal year. Both countries remain optimistic about achieving the ambitious $20 billion trade target set by their respective leaderships.
