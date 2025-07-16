Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, China Unite To Drive Economic Growth And Security Stability

Uzbekistan, China Unite To Drive Economic Growth And Security Stability


2025-07-16 05:09:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 15. Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, and discussed ways to further strengthen mutually beneficial economic ties, Trend reports.

“We discussed ways to further strengthen mutually beneficial economic ties, enhance regional connectivity, promote stability, and advance our shared goals through multilateral cooperation,” said Saidov on his social media platform.

“The deep commitment to the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China serves the best interests of our peoples,” he added.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China surpassed $13 billion in the previous fiscal year. Both countries remain optimistic about achieving the ambitious $20 billion trade target set by their respective leaderships.

MENAFN16072025000187011040ID1109807482

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search