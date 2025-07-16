Best Internet Security Software (2025): ESET Recognized As Top Online Threat Prevention By Software Experts

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Experts has named ESET PROTECT Complete as a top performer in its 2025 evaluation of internet security software. This all-in-one platform extends ESET's longstanding commitment to multi-layered security into the cloud collaboration and business continuity space.

ESET PROTECT Complete - a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that safeguards endpoints, cloud email, and collaboration tools with advanced threat defense, patch management, and full-disk encryption

ESET PROTECT Complete enhances email and collaboration security by defending against ransomware, phishing, and zero-day threats at the server level before they ever reach employee inboxes. The solution also enables automated vulnerability and patch management, helping IT teams reduce their attack surface with centralized control through the ESET PROTECT Cloud console.

Built for scalability, the solution combines advanced threat detection with regulatory compliance support. Features like full-disk encryption for Windows and macOS and cloud-based sandboxing help businesses stay resilient in an evolving digital environment, while real-time visibility and alerting allow security teams to respond quickly to incidents.

With cyberattacks on cloud services continuing to rise, ESET's unified approach that combines endpoint protection, server security, and cloud app protection has made ESET PROTECT Complete a reliable defense for businesses against the growing complexity of cyber threats.

This release underscores ESET's role not only as a technology vendor, but also as a contributor to broader cybersecurity resilience. The company's global threat intelligence, cloud-first tools, and research-backed development continue to support organizations as they adapt to hybrid work and growing regulatory demands.

For more info about ESET PROTECT Complete, click here . For a more detailed review, please visit the Software Experts website .

About ESET

ESET is a global leader in digital security, dedicated to protecting technology and enabling progress through innovative cybersecurity solutions. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Bratislava, Slovakia, with U.S. operations based in San Diego, ESET serves millions of users across more than 200 countries and territories. Its proprietary LiveSense technology delivers multi-layered protection against a wide range of digital threats, including ransomware, phishing, and advanced persistent attacks.

Guided by core values of integrity, courage, reliability, and passion, ESET combines cutting-edge research with a commitment to ethical business practices and digital resilience. The company also supports community initiatives through the ESET Foundation and actively contributes to global cybersecurity knowledge through its research and partnerships.

