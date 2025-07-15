Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park Resident Begins Exporting Products To Greece

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)“Azertexnolayn” LLC, a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy, has launched exports of dual-outlet irrigation hydrants to Greece for the first time, Trend reports.

According to EZDA, the company has delivered products valued at over 100,000 manats ($58,814) to Greece in the initial phase.

“Azertexnolayn” LLC became a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in 2013. The company manufactures steel pipes of various diameters, high-pressure hydraulic equipment, and specialized polyethylene pipes on the park's premises. Currently, the enterprise produces more than 60 types of products, which are sold domestically and exported to over 25 countries around the world.