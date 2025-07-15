MSME Ministry Conducts Awareness Programme In Odisha To Promote SC-ST Entrepreneurship

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) conducted a one-day awareness programme on July 14 at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College & Hospital, Odisha.

The event aimed to disseminate information on the National SC-ST Hub and other flagship initiatives of the Government to support MSMEs, with a particular focus on fostering entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in the state.

In his opening address, Dr. Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, Chairman and Managing Director, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), outlined the agenda and highlighted the Public Procurement Policy, which mandates that 4 percent of total procurement be sourced from SC/ST enterprises and 3 percent from women-led enterprises.

He noted that the National SC-ST Hub is designed to support inclusive growth by integrating marginalised communities into the mainstream economy.

Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME, elaborated on various schemes being implemented to strengthen the MSME sector, including PM Vishwakarma, Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Micro and Small Enterprises - Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme (ESDP), and Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) Certification, among others.

She emphasised the importance of Udyam Registration, marketing support, and technology upgrades in empowering small businesses.

Addressing the gathering, Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for MSME, underscored the critical role of MSMEs in India's economic framework, noting that the sector contributes nearly 30 percent to the country's GDP and over 45 percent to exports.

With more than 6.58 crore units registered on the Udyam portal and employing over 28 crore people, she described the MSME sector as a key driver of rural industrialisation and economic inclusion.

The event featured interactive sessions with key stakeholders, including Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), financial institutions, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), and CSIR-NBRI, to facilitate information exchange and vendor development.

A technical session was also conducted, where representatives from KVIC, NSIC, Coir Board, MSME-DFO, NALCO, HAL, SBI, and SIDBI presented their procurement and vendor empanelment processes.

Additionally, the programme hosted facilitation desks for Udyam Registration, GeM, PM Vishwakarma, and the National SC-ST Hub, alongside exhibition stalls showcasing MSME products and services.

(KNN Bureau)

