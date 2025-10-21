Gold Prices Continue To Decline Amid Expectations Of Interest Rate Cuts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Gold prices continued to decline on Tuesday, after hitting a new record high in the previous session, supported by strong safe-haven demand amid expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve.



Spot gold fell 2.1 percent to $4,264.91 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $4,381.21 yesterday.



US gold futures also fell 1.9 percent to $4,278.50 per ounce.



Spot silver fell nearly 4.3 percent to $50.19 per ounce, while platinum fell 2.8 percent to $1,592.65. Palladium lost 4 percent to $1,440.73.