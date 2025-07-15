Promorepublic Launches AI To Activate Local Marketing At Scale
For franchises, chains, and multi-brand groups that need to turn corporate strategy into local impact at scale, PromoRepublic is the AI-powered hub that activates local marketing across all brands and locations, making each one visible, consistent, and locally competitive.
Across more than 10 brand groups and 25,000 locations, PromoRepublic identified a recurring problem: marketing campaigns don't reach the field, training falls flat, and critical tasks like updating listings or replying to reviews are missed. These gaps lead to inconsistent execution and lost opportunities at the local level.
AI-Powered Local Marketing Execution
PromoRepublic AI automates routine tasks, guides brand-safe execution, and adapts local marketing based on real-time data. Teams benefit from faster time-to-market and more consistent, personalized customer experiences across every location.
Built to work with or without human involvement, the system supports lean teams and high-volume operations. With a 24/7 chat and voice interface, it also learns from user behavior to improve over time.
PromoRepublic AI includes:
Composer for localized, brand-safe posts and replies
Assistant for natural language insights at the brand and location level
Agents for automated actions across social, listings, and reviews
Data-Driven Automation
Powered by an integrated data warehouse, PromoRepublic AI unifies GA4, Google Search Console, POS, and CRM data into a single source of truth. This gives HQ, regional teams, and local managers full-funnel visibility and actionable insights.
"Generic automation falls short for complex multi-brand enterprises," said Roxy Badun, Head of Product and Customer Success. "Our AI workflows let you set the rules while the system handles execution."
Early Results and Availability
Early adopters have achieved 70%+ location activation within three months, seeing ROI from automating replies, distributing localized campaign kits, and syncing updates across platforms.
PromoRepublic AI is now available in the U.S., Canada, the UK, the Nordics, Australia, and New Zealand. Organizations can request a demo or apply for beta access at promorepublic/promorepublic-ai
