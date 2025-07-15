FIRST-EVER EXPEDIA 2025 ISLAND HOT LIST REVEALS TOP ISLANDS TO VISIT IN THE WORLD, BACKED BY DATA

From the cultural richness of Jamaica to the sunny shores of Koh Samui, the islands on the 2025 list reflect travelers' values. Beyond the beautiful photos, they offer culture and authenticity, demonstrating how islands are adapting and redefining what it means to travel to these unique edges of the world.

Here are the destinations that made Expedia's global Island Hot List:



Aruba (Best for Year-Round Sunshine)

Bali, Indonesia (Best for Relaxation)

Dominican Republic (Best for Adventure)

Fiji (Best for Community)

Jamaica (Best for Culture)

Koh Samui, Thailand (Best for Affordable Luxury)

Maldives (Best for Romance)

Oahu, Hawaii (Best for Surfing)

Paros, Greece (Best for Nightlife) Sardinia, Italy (Best for Food Lovers)

Top Islands for US Travelers

Beyond these global hotspots, Expedia data also shows a rising wave of interest in islands that hold unique appeal for US travelers. Top of the list is Madeira (+ 45%), Nantucket (+ 40%), St. Thomas (+ 30%), Palm Beach (+ 30%) and Turks and Caicos (+ 10%) *. Whether driven by affordability, easy access or seasonal appeal, these locally relevant escapes are climbing the charts, offering travelers familiar flavors with a fresh twist.

The Expedia Island Hot List is based on a comprehensive analysis of factors including Expedia travel data, accommodation rates and quality (based on real traveler reviews), accessibility, air connectivity, weather and seasonality, tourism appeal, and traveler safety and inclusivity – as informed by travel advisories and traveler sentiment.

"Powered by real traveler data, the Expedia Island Hot List gives travelers the inspiration they need to plan a smarter island escape," said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations. "Island adventurers want standout stays, affordable prices and seamless flight access. To get that, our top tips are to travel out of season when average stay prices can fluctuate by as much as 50%** and bundle flights and hotels together, to knock nearly $338*** on average off your trip."

While the optimum time to visit varies by destination, the global report pinpoints September (outside of the Caribbean where it's peak hurricane season) is typically the best time for an island getaway, when affordability and weather conditions align to offer the best overall experience.

Expedia Top Tips for Island Travel:



Travel off-peak and save big: Average stay prices can swing by up to 50% depending on the season**. Skip crowds and get better deals by traveling during the shoulder or off-season. Think Sardinia or Paros in September – just outside peak – where prices can drop by 35% compared to August**.

Use Flight Alerts to help you know when to book: Turn on Price Tracking**** in the Expedia app to get notified the moment fares dip. It's the easiest way to catch a deal without constantly checking.

Island hop for unexpected adventures: Why stay on one island when you can explore more? Ferries and short flights open a world of hidden beaches, local flavors, and off-the-radar gems, just beyond the main drag.

Bundle and save more: Flights, car hire, hotels, and activities – all in one place. Expedia's customizable packages can help travelers save hundreds on average when booking multiple items together. Bonus: your full itinerary is stored in one place. Score 25%+ savings with the Expedia Halfway There Sale : With average island hotel rates ranging from $150 in Bali to $655 in the Maldives ** , members can save 25% or more on select stays during Expedia's Halfway There Sale . Book by 21 July 2025, travel by 31 October 2025*****.

Inclusion in the list is a source of pride for many destinations eager to showcase their unique attributes to travelers. Leaders from Thailand and Jamaica shared their excitement about the recognition:

"We are honored that the pearl of the China Sea, Koh Samui, has been recognized among the top 10 Expedia Island Hot List – a testament to the breathtaking beauty and vibrant culture of our island. Koh Samui, with its pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and warm hospitality, stands ready to welcome travelers from around the world to experience the very best of Thai island life," said Mr. Narin Tijayang, Former Executive Director of Koh Samui Office, Tourism Authority of Thailand.

"Being named among Expedia's top 10 island destinations is a proud moment for Jamaica," said Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett . "There is a vibe that can only be found in Jamaica and this recognition reflects the soul of our island – our music, food, people, and unforgettable rhythm of life. Travelers around the world continue to choose Jamaica not just for its beauty, but for the energy and authenticity that sets us apart."

Learn more about the top 10 islands on Expedia .

Aruba





Best For: Year-Round Sunshine





Best time to travel: September





Travel Interest: Up 15% year-on-year*





Hotel Recommendation: JOIA Aruba by Iberostar



Insider Tip: Desert Beauty Meets Caribbean Bliss. Aruba's arid landscapes and consistent sunshine make it a standout for 2025. With expanded biking trails and eco-friendly stays, the island blends outdoor adventure with relaxed Caribbean vibes.





Bali, Indonesia





Best For: Relaxation





Best time to travel: September





Travel Interest: Up 15% year-on-year*





Hotel Recommendation: Potato Head Suites & Studios



Insider Tip: Reimagined for the Conscious Traveler. The lush landscapes, rice terraces and spiritual atmosphere of Bali remain iconic, but the island is transforming under new creative tourism initiatives. Destinations across the island – from tranquil inland retreats to mindful beachside escapes – are embracing zero-waste hospitality, wellness, and cultural connection.





Dominican Republic





Best For: Adventure





Best time to travel: April





Travel Interest: Up 10% year-on-year*





Hotel Recommendation: Casa de Campo Resort and Villas



Insider Tip: Caribbean Cool, Redefined. Long known for all-inclusive resorts, the Dominican Republic is evolving. Cultural connections and an emphasis on adventure travel – think waterfalls and mountain biking – make it one of the most dynamic Caribbean picks for 2025.





Fiji





Best For: Community





Best time to travel: September





Travel Interest: Up 5% year-on-year*





Hotel Recommendation: Nanuku Resort Fiji



Insider Tip: Leading the Pacific in Eco-Luxury. Fiji continues to be a benchmark in regenerative tourism. With coral restoration programs, strong community-based tourism and private island retreats, Fiji blends sustainability with unforgettable luxury.





Jamaica





Best For: Culture





Best time to travel: December





Travel Interest: Up 15% year-on-year*





Hotel Recommendation: S Hotel Montego Bay



Insider Tip: Beyond the beaches. Jamaica is tapping into its roots in 2025, inviting travelers to explore a vibrant fusion of rhythm, flavor, and natural beauty. From reggae and rum to waterfalls and authentic cuisine, whether you're exploring the Blue Mountains or relaxing on Negril's Seven Mile Beach, Jamaica offers a soulful escape worth plenty of local charm.





Koh Samui, Thailand





Best For: Affordable Luxury





Best time to travel: March





Travel Interest: Up 55% year-on-year*





Hotel Recommendation: Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort



Insider Tip: Wellness Island of the East. Koh Samui is Thailand's rising wellness capital. In 2025, the island is attracting travelers for yoga retreats, detox programs, and beachside spirituality – all while maintaining its reputation for nightlife and natural beauty.





Maldives





Best For: Romance





Best time to travel: May





Travel Interest: Up 15% year-on-year*





Hotel Recommendation: Jumeirah Olhahali Island Maldives



Insider Tip: Remote. Relaxed. Refined. The Maldives remains the ultimate romantic, luxury escape, but 2025 marks a shift: floating villas powered by solar, coral farming initiatives, and a growing push for carbon-neutral tourism. It's paradise with a purpose.





Oahu, Hawaii





Best For: Surfing





Best time to travel: September





Travel Interest: Up 10% year-on-year*





Hotel Recommendation: Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani



Insider Tip: A Cultural Comeback. In 2025, Oahu is redefining itself beyond Waikiki. With renewed focus on Native Hawaiian culture, eco-tourism, and off-the-beaten-path adventures – from North Shore surf villages to sacred heiau trails – Oahu offers a deeper, more responsible way to experience Hawaii.





Paros, Greece





Best For: Nightlife





Best time to travel: September





Hotel Recommendation: Andronis Minois





Travel Interest: Up 45% year-on-year*



Insider Tip: The New Greek Darling. While Santorini and Mykonos remain popular, Paros is emerging as the Cycladic gem to watch. A rising design scene, low-key luxury stays, and its charming port towns make it ideal for travelers looking for serenity with soul.





Sardinia, Italy





Best For: Food Lovers





Best time to travel: September





Hotel Recommendation: Aethos Sardinia





Travel Interest: Up 45% year-on-year* Insider Tip: Longevity Meets Luxury. Sardinia's Blue Zone status draws wellness seekers, while its rugged coastline and hilltop villages continue to attract travelers from far and wide. 2025 sees a boom in agritourism and immersive experiences where you can eat, hike, and live like a local.

The Expedia Island Hot List is based on a comprehensive analysis of factors including:



Global traveler interest – islands that are trending and growing in popularity

Accommodation rates – destinations offering a spectrum of affordability

Flight and lodging accessibility – strong air connectivity and plenty of hotels to service demand

Quality of hotels – based on real traveler reviews and overall guest experience ratings

Weather and seasonality – essential considerations for any island escape

Tourism appeal – range of cultural, natural, and recreational attractions Traveler safety – based on travel advisories and traveler sentiment highlighting islands considered safe, inclusive and where travelers are free to explore.

* Based on global accommodation interest for islands from all Expedia POSa from May 13, 2024 to May 18, 2025 compared to May 13, 2023 to May 18, 2024 for travel from May 14, 2024 to May 14, 2026.

** Based on the average daily rate from all Expedia POSa for travel from 1 January 2024 – 1 December 2024. Prices shown are in USD and are not necessarily the rates displayed on the site. Rates are subject to accommodation selections made. Savings based on the difference in price between the cheapest and most expensive month to travel to each of the Hot List islands.

*** Savings vary and are not available on all packages. Savings are compared to the price of the same components booked separately.

**** Price Tracking is available as an Expedia member benefit. Price history is based on the lowest priced flight per day based on searches on Expedia, for your specific search enquiry.

***** Halfway there sale: Book by 21/7/2025 11:59pm in the hotel property's local time. Stay between 24/6/2025–31/10/2025. 25% discount applies to selected hotels. Member Prices are available to Expedia® app users and One Key members. Limited availability, blackout periods may apply.

