Abu Dhabi: New Mothers To Get Timely Support With Home Visits, Online Consultation

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has launched the Integrated Postnatal Care Programme as part of its broader Women's and Children's Health Strategy, in a bid to improve outcomes for mothers and newborns during the crucial postpartum period.

The new initiative offers a comprehensive and accessible care model that combines home visits, telemedicine consultations, and outpatient services. It aims to ensure that new mothers receive continuous, personalised support from the moment of discharge through the weeks that follow - helping identify potential concerns early and ensuring timely intervention.

As part of the programme, a telemedicine consultation will be offered shortly after a mother and baby leave the hospital. This early virtual check-in is designed to monitor their health and wellbeing, provide expert guidance, and address any immediate concerns - offering peace of mind during the early days at home.

In addition, mothers will have the option to visit their nearest hospital or primary care clinic at two key stages: between 7 and 14 days postpartum, and again at six weeks.

For mothers who experienced complications during pregnancy or childbirth, or are caring for infants with special health needs , the programme also includes two home visits by a nurse or midwife. The first occurs shortly after discharge, and the second between 7 and 14 days later, offering hands-on support in a familiar environment.

“The postpartum period is one of the most physically and emotionally challenging times in a woman's life – and yet, one of the most overlooked. With the launch of this programme, we prioritise mothers and newborns by providing a robust support system that extends beyond the hospital walls," said Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH).

"By integrating telemedicine, in-person follow-ups, and home-based care, we deliver proactive, personalised services that empower mothers and give every child a healthier start. This is more than just a healthcare programme – it's a commitment to ensuring that every mother and child receives the highest quality of care they deserve," she added.