Iran, UAE Call For Regional Participation To Ensure Security In West Asia
In a phone call, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian and UAE's National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed regional issues, bilateral ties, and the Israeli-US "aggression" against Iran, the report said.
Ahmadian praised the UAE's condemnation of Israel's military "aggression" against Iran, stressing that the regional countries' security was "intertwined" and in need of all regional states' participation, Xinhua news agency reported.
"If a regional country's security is threatened by foreign risks, the entire region will be challenged," he added.
Ahmadian also underlined Iran's principled policy of expanding relations with its neighbors.
The UAE's national security advisor also noted that all regional states should guarantee the region's security.
"If a regional state's security is compromised, it would negatively affect all other countries of the region," he said.
On June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on several areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. Iran responded with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel, causing casualties and damage.
After 12 days of fighting, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was reached on June 24.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment