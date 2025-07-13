London Plane Crash: Jet Bound For Netherlands Crashes Moments After Takeoff From Southend Airport
The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. local time, with Essex Police confirming they received reports of a collision involving a 12-metre (39-foot) aircraft. The plane was reportedly a small business jet en route to Lelystad in the Netherlands.
Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were on board, and details about casualties or injuries remain unclear.Fireball, heavy smoke reported
Unverified images published by British media and circulated on social media showed a large fireball erupting above the airport, followed by plumes of thick black smoke. Witnesses in nearby areas reported hearing a loud explosion.
“We remain on the scene of a serious incident at Southend Airport,” Essex Police said in a statement.“We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours.”
Emergency response
The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that four ambulances and several response units were dispatched to the site. Fire crews and police officers are also assisting in managing the situation.Flight disruptions and public warning
Following the crash, the airport's website showed that at least five international flights had been canceled. Authorities have advised the public to avoid the area and allow emergency responders to carry out their work.
Local Member of Parliament David Burton-Sampson urged people to stay away.“My thoughts are with everyone involved,” he said in a statement on social media.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is expected to be launched once emergency operations conclude.
