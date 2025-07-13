French Inmate Lyon Prison By Hiding In Cellmate's Luggage

French media have reported that a 20-year-old prisoner staged a daring and creative escape from Corbas Prison, located near Lyon in southeastern France.

According to BFM TV, the inmate managed to flee by hiding inside the suitcase of his cellmate, who was being released after completing his sentence.

The escape took place on Friday, July 11. Prison officials immediately launched a formal investigation to assess how such a security breach occurred.

Reports indicate that the escaped inmate, who was serving multiple sentences, exploited the release of his cellmate and concealed himself among the latter's belongings.

Sources familiar with the case revealed that the escapee was also under questioning in connection with organized crime, further elevating the seriousness of the incident.

Judicial authorities in Lyon have begun a parallel investigation alongside internal prison inquiries to uncover any lapses in surveillance and procedural failures.

The French prison service has officially confirmed the escape in a statement and noted that appropriate actions are underway to locate and apprehend the fugitive.

This incident has raised questions about security protocols in French correctional facilities and the adequacy of staff training to prevent such breaches. Authorities have called for a comprehensive review of release procedures to ensure tighter checks and avoid similar incidents in the future.

