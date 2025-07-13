Meeting On Draft Political Declaration Of 2Nd World Summit For Social Development Convened

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa on Sunday chaired a consultative meeting on the draft political declaration for the Second World Summit for Social Development, scheduled to be held in Doha this November with broad Arab and international participation.The meeting, attended by Secretary-General of the Ministry Barq Dhmour, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, and several representatives from relevant stakeholders, focused on key provisions of the draft declaration issued during the Arab-Regional preparatory meeting for the upcoming summit.Bani Mustafa underscored the significance of the Amman-Berlin Declaration, issued at the 2025 Global Disability Summit jointly organized by Jordan and Germany and attended by His Majesty King Abdullah II. She said the declaration marked a turning point in advancing inclusive initiatives for persons with disabilities.She also noted the strong engagement of HRH Prince Mired bin Raad, emphasizing his advocacy for the rights of persons with disabilities and the importance of fully integrating them into society.The minister highlighted the need to focus on inclusive education for persons with disabilities, in line with Jordan's ongoing national efforts to enhance their well-being and ensure full integration.She also called for greater attention to the rights of orphans and children without parental care, particularly with regard to fostering and alternative care, stressing their relevance under provisions related to family customs, social relations, and the protection and cohesion of the family unit.Additionally, Bani Mustafa emphasized the importance of institutionalizing a framework for social response during crises, shocks, and disasters, and advocated for the establishment of coordinated mechanisms at the national, regional, and international levels. She noted that these efforts align with the ministry's strategy and its work on developing an early warning system for crisis response.The meeting featured an extensive discussion in which participants shared their feedback and perspectives on the draft political declaration, ahead of its submission to the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, which will forward it to the relevant stakeholders.