Turkiye's Exports To Neighbors Increased By 4.8 Percent In First Half Of 2025


2025-07-13 02:00:33
Ankara: Turkiye's exports to its neighboring countries increased by 4.8 percent to reach $13.3 billion in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2024.

In their data today, Turkiye's Ministry of Trade and the Turkish Exporters' Assembly announced that the country's exports in the first half of last year to Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Greece amounted to $12.6 billion.

The data did not include trade with Armenia due to the absence of official direct land trade between the two countries.

The figures indicated that Turkiye's total exports in the first half of this year amounted to $131.4 billion, a 4.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

