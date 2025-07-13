Turkiye's Exports To Neighbors Increased By 4.8 Percent In First Half Of 2025
Ankara: Turkiye's exports to its neighboring countries increased by 4.8 percent to reach $13.3 billion in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2024.
In their data today, Turkiye's Ministry of Trade and the Turkish Exporters' Assembly announced that the country's exports in the first half of last year to Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Greece amounted to $12.6 billion.
The data did not include trade with Armenia due to the absence of official direct land trade between the two countries.
The figures indicated that Turkiye's total exports in the first half of this year amounted to $131.4 billion, a 4.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment