Tejashwi Alleges Irregularities In Bihar's Voter List Revision, Slams EC And BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 13 (IANS) As the voter list revision process intensifies ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday, launched a sharp political attack on the Election Commission, alleging serious irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

While talking to the media persons in Patna, he claimed that the voter list revision forms are lying scattered in various places across the state, including on flyovers and even with a jalebi seller in Deoghar, referencing a newspaper report.

He also alleged that voter list revision forms were found thrown at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna, sharing related videos and clips on social media to support his claims.

Tejashwi accused the Election Commission of "planting news quoting unnamed sources to cover up its failures," calling such sources "urine," and adding, "Urine means a waste material that spreads foul smell."

He also said that these sources are those who claimed that Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi were captured during Operation Sindoor.

He rejected the Election Commission's claim that more than 80.11 per cent of the voter list revision forms have been submitted, alleging that the ground reality is vastly different and that the Commission is ignoring the Supreme Court's recent suggestions on accepting Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and other documents for verification.

"No amendment has been made so far, and the complaints of voters and opposition parties are being constantly ignored," Tejashwi said.

The Bihar LoP also alleged that the Election Commission is working at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"This time, there will be a do-or-die battle in Bihar. You can snatch our bread, but not our right to vote," he warned.

Highlighting the potential impact of errors in the voter list, Tejashwi said that if even one per cent of the voters in Bihar are not verified, around 7.9 lakh voters could be deprived of voting rights, which would mean an average of 3,251 votes being cut in each Assembly constituency.

"In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, there were 52 seats where the margin of defeat was less than 5,000 votes. Is all this happening at the behest of the ruling party? Are voters being removed without their knowledge? Is this not against democracy?" the LoP asked.

Demanding an immediate clarification from the Election Commission, Tejashwi reiterated that the Grand Alliance remains vigilant to protect the voting rights of Bihar's citizens and will continue to raise its voice to ensure free and fair elections in the state.