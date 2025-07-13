Aishwarya Pissay Faces Setback At INRC Round 4 But Retains Lead In Championship Standings
Heading into the round, Aishwarya had built a strong lead in the Women's Championship and was poised to potentially seal the 2025 title. She was setting the pace through the early stages and had taken a solid lead before being forced to withdraw due to a regulation-related setback with her machine.
“It's never easy to step away from a rally when you're leading, especially one that could have decided the championship. That said, I've always believed motorsport is about how you respond to setbacks. While I couldn't finish today, I'm still leading the overall standings and fully focused on finishing strong in the final round,” said Aishwarya.
Despite the zero-point result from this round, Aishwarya remains in the lead of the championship standings, with one round to go in the 2025 season.
As the final round approaches, all attention will be on Aishwarya Pissay as she looks to cap off a phenomenal season with yet another national title to her name.
The Rally of Coimbatore presents a formidable challenge, featuring 52.22 km of gravel-heavy competitive stages, spread across a total itinerary of 76.58 km. Known for its unpredictable terrain and technical difficulty, the event demands precision, endurance, and unwavering focus from all competitors.
