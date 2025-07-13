403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Plans Submitting Revised Withdrawal Map
(MENAFN) Israel is anticipated to introduce a revised withdrawal plan during ongoing ceasefire discussions in Qatar, following a deadlock caused by Tel Aviv’s firm stance on retaining control over a significant zone adjacent to the Gaza Strip, according to reports from the media on Saturday.
A broadcaster indicated that negotiators are awaiting the new proposal from Israel to move forward.
Hamas had previously agreed to a buffer zone ranging from 0.7 to 1 kilometers (0.43 to 0.62 miles) in width.
However, Israel’s most recent offer allegedly aimed to preserve control over areas up to 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) wide, which resulted in a breakdown of negotiations.
Although the demands of Hamas and Israel reportedly diverge, the updated map is expected to seek a middle ground to narrow the differences.
A newspaper, citing an Arab diplomatic source, conveyed that the mediator nations remain committed to the process despite ongoing disputes.
The source revealed efforts to mediate between Hamas, which dismissed Israel’s prior map, and Israel’s more hardline political faction, which has resisted a pragmatic compromise.
The United States is also reportedly unhappy with Israel’s current offer and has communicated its reservations to the Qatari and Egyptian facilitators.
Simultaneously, an Israeli state broadcaster reported that insiders close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anticipate that far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir may step down if a ceasefire agreement is finalized.
A broadcaster indicated that negotiators are awaiting the new proposal from Israel to move forward.
Hamas had previously agreed to a buffer zone ranging from 0.7 to 1 kilometers (0.43 to 0.62 miles) in width.
However, Israel’s most recent offer allegedly aimed to preserve control over areas up to 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) wide, which resulted in a breakdown of negotiations.
Although the demands of Hamas and Israel reportedly diverge, the updated map is expected to seek a middle ground to narrow the differences.
A newspaper, citing an Arab diplomatic source, conveyed that the mediator nations remain committed to the process despite ongoing disputes.
The source revealed efforts to mediate between Hamas, which dismissed Israel’s prior map, and Israel’s more hardline political faction, which has resisted a pragmatic compromise.
The United States is also reportedly unhappy with Israel’s current offer and has communicated its reservations to the Qatari and Egyptian facilitators.
Simultaneously, an Israeli state broadcaster reported that insiders close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anticipate that far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir may step down if a ceasefire agreement is finalized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment