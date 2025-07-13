403
Japan Overturns China in East Asian Cup
(MENAFN) China suffered a 2-0 defeat to reigning champions Japan on Saturday in the 2025 EAFF E-1 Football Championship, also known as the East Asian Cup.
Japan took an early lead in the 11th minute when Mao Hosoya capitalized on a pass from Satoshi Tanaka, turning sharply and finishing with precision. Just six minutes later, China nearly responded—Zhang Yuning broke free in a one-on-one opportunity, only for his shot to be denied. Wei Shihao then failed to convert the rebound, sending it wide.
In the 63rd minute, Henry Heroki Mochizuki doubled Japan’s lead with a thunderous strike from distance, effectively putting the game out of reach.
This marks China’s second consecutive loss in the tournament, following a 3-0 defeat to host nation South Korea on July 7.
After the match, Zhang reflected on the team’s physical recovery since their opening loss. "Overall, we felt lighter on our feet and more aggressive defensively today. Most importantly, matches like this are valuable experience for the younger players - it's a great opportunity for them to grow by playing on a big stage," he said.
China’s interim coach, Dejan Djurdjevic, emphasized the team’s rebuilding process. "We've brought in many new players during this cycle. While we can't say we're satisfied, we've seen promising signs," he stated, highlighting strong performances from emerging talents and suggesting a defined path forward for the national squad.
The 2025 East Asian Cup, held in Suwon and Yongin in South Korea’s Gyeonggi Province, runs through July 16. The tournament features four men’s national teams: China, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong, China.
Next, China faces Hong Kong on July 15, while Japan will square off against host South Korea.
