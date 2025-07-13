403
Government Communication Secretary General Opens Workshop On Gender-Responsive Media Coverage
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- Secretary General of the Ministry of Government Communication Zaid Nawaiseh on Sunday inaugurated a specialized training workshop titled "Media Coverage Responsive to Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment: From Theoretical Concept to Sustainable Institutional Implementation," organized by the Jordan Media Institute in cooperation with the Ministry and funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.
Nawaiseh underlined the Jordanian state's commitment to advancing women's pivotal role in the workforce and broader societal development, emphasizing women's significant contributions across all sectors.
He noted that the workshop represents a critical step in a broader initiative aimed at enhancing gender-sensitive media coverage, initially focusing on training media spokespeople from government institutions whose mandates intersect with gender issues.
Nawaiseh stressed the importance of equipping media professionals with the skills to craft narratives that fairly portray women's achievements and societal roles, contributing to a balanced public discourse. He also highlighted the Ministry's efforts to support a network of media spokespeople by providing data, conducting assessments of gender and social protection knowledge, and facilitating dialogue on training requirements to improve gender-responsive communication.
He pointed out the necessity for media professionals to remain abreast of technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence applications, and to leverage such tools in addressing complex topics, including gender issues.
For her part, UN Women Representative in Jordan Bushra Abu Shahout said the agency's work in the Kingdom revolves around four key pillars: women's leadership and political participation, economic empowerment, women, peace and security, and humanitarian action.
She explained that UN Women collaborates with national partners to contextualize its initiatives and develop guidelines and knowledge resources aligned with Jordan's priorities, noting that the current project aims to establish a legislative and political environment conducive to women's active engagement across various spheres of life.
Abu Shahout underscored the critical role of media spokespeople as government representatives who translate policies and visions for public audiences.
The workshops will span three weeks, with the first week dedicated to training 25 government media spokespeople, the second targeting 25 participants from private media outlets, and the third involving 25 representatives from civil society organizations.
