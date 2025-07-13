403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Producer Price Index Drops 0.49% In First 5 Months Of 2025
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- The Industrial Producer Price Index (PPI) for the first five months of 2025 reached 106.86 points, down 0.49 percent from 107.39 points recorded during the same period last year.
According to the Department of Statistics' monthly report released Sunday, manufacturing industries prices declined by 0.56 percent and extractive industries prices decreased by 0.53 percent compared to the first five months of 2024. In contrast, electricity prices rose by 0.57 percent.
For May alone, the PPI stood at 106.42 points, marking a 1.39 percent drop from 107.92 points in May 2024. The decrease was mainly driven by a 1.87 percent decline in manufacturing prices. However, extractive industries prices increased by 2.81 percent and electricity prices rose by 2.16 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, the PPI for May dipped by 0.17 percent compared to April 2025, as manufacturing prices fell by 0.19 percent and extractive industries dropped by 0.88 percent. Electricity prices, however, saw a 0.92 percent increase.
Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- The Industrial Producer Price Index (PPI) for the first five months of 2025 reached 106.86 points, down 0.49 percent from 107.39 points recorded during the same period last year.
According to the Department of Statistics' monthly report released Sunday, manufacturing industries prices declined by 0.56 percent and extractive industries prices decreased by 0.53 percent compared to the first five months of 2024. In contrast, electricity prices rose by 0.57 percent.
For May alone, the PPI stood at 106.42 points, marking a 1.39 percent drop from 107.92 points in May 2024. The decrease was mainly driven by a 1.87 percent decline in manufacturing prices. However, extractive industries prices increased by 2.81 percent and electricity prices rose by 2.16 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, the PPI for May dipped by 0.17 percent compared to April 2025, as manufacturing prices fell by 0.19 percent and extractive industries dropped by 0.88 percent. Electricity prices, however, saw a 0.92 percent increase.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment