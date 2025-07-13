Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Producer Price Index Drops 0.49% In First 5 Months Of 2025


2025-07-13 07:06:15
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- The Industrial Producer Price Index (PPI) for the first five months of 2025 reached 106.86 points, down 0.49 percent from 107.39 points recorded during the same period last year.
According to the Department of Statistics' monthly report released Sunday, manufacturing industries prices declined by 0.56 percent and extractive industries prices decreased by 0.53 percent compared to the first five months of 2024. In contrast, electricity prices rose by 0.57 percent.
For May alone, the PPI stood at 106.42 points, marking a 1.39 percent drop from 107.92 points in May 2024. The decrease was mainly driven by a 1.87 percent decline in manufacturing prices. However, extractive industries prices increased by 2.81 percent and electricity prices rose by 2.16 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, the PPI for May dipped by 0.17 percent compared to April 2025, as manufacturing prices fell by 0.19 percent and extractive industries dropped by 0.88 percent. Electricity prices, however, saw a 0.92 percent increase.

