Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-11 July 13 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-11 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-10 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Samrudhi SM-11 on July 13:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

MD 395492 (KOTTAYAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

MA 395492

MB 395492

MC 395492

ME 395492

MF 395492

MG 395492

MH 395492

MJ 395492

MK 395492

ML 395492

MM 395492

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

MJ 950117 (PALAKKAD)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

MH 133546 (MANANTHAVADY)

Last four digits ending with:

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0211 0523 0910 1099 2666 2875 3905 3913 4780 6779 6882 7404 7483 7668 7803 8011 8390 8726 8855 8979

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

0429 1708 1975 2063 7849 9315

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0377 0914 1095 1129 2023 2435 2787 2820 3214 3336 3502 3588 3876 4020 4349 4650 4658 4939 5468 5688 6513 6719 6853 7810 7909 8401 8836 8944 9020 9710

7th Prize: Rs 500

0048 0326 0417 0432 0465 0509 0703 0833 0842 1017 1519 1807 1847 1984 2160 2614 2712 2814 2962 3201 3250 3307 3583 3664 3705 3750 3766 3806 3807 3881 4295 4356 4372 4668 4789 4897 4900 5413 5422 5529 5559 5604 5825 6474 6511 6626 6672 6850 6887 7104 7124 7412 7416 7568 7714 7718 7766 7898 7999 8298 8344 8602 8716 8728 8797 8814 8843 8971 8977 9103 9241 9492 9703 9746 9929 9960

8th Prize: Rs 100

0061 0146 0316 0321 0620 0621 0632 0697 0714 0722 0981 1021 1030 1119 1493 1623 1952 2019 2091 2170 2253 2307 2575 2589 2630 2652 2950 3092 3163 3260 3380 3761 3799 3802 3875 3882 4011 4232 4236 4419 4581 4627 4667 4733 4743 4756 4902 4985 4990 5027 5177 5248 5515 5701 5710 5727 5801 5990 6115 6213 6804 6917 6928 7241 7249 7341 7384 7592 7762 7784 7822 7865 7927 7929 7955 8049 8063 8326 8365 8375 8792 8890 9162 9167 9271 9328 9533 9545 9593 9694 9942 9977

9th Prize: Rs 50

2179 5933 8715 2119 4240 2498 7787 0258 2475 7952 4595 7225 7699 3291 6678 9283 5370 3348 5564 0962 7666 4943 5210 0192 6035 7922 0759 6975 0542 3702 9507 9123 9233 7774 7826 5038 8460 9596 5155 0830 8624 0966 3786 0454 2530 1325 2796 7014 9008 2314 9678 1607 9531 0744 6618 8718 9526 6205 2785 2655 9077 7966 4456 5372 5435 6780 6184 8383 7670 0409 1166 8146 3122 5654 1931 4700 7054 3652 6880 3420 1877 1850 9675 8038 8940 5656 4096 9096 0571 3565 7450 5809 5945 5556 3508 4706 4430 0510 6796 0414 9261 0674 7151 2274 4519 4527 1 047 4101 6887 3396 0798 5627 2858 4429 2153 7891 6951 0548 6674 7530 9373

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.